PNL's Orban reiterates that PNL supports Klaus Iohannis for a new term as President

PNL leader Ludovic Orban on Saturday stated in Timisoara that it is to early to talk about such understandings with future partners in governing, for the priority is represented now by the elections to the European Parliament, followed by the presidential ones, where PNL is going to endorse Klaus Iohannis for a second term in office as President of Romania.

"We are going to run in the elections to the European Parliament with a list of experienced people, who will be able to help us represent Romania's and Romanians' interests in Brussels. After the elections to the EP we will have the presidential elections, where we already know what to do, for PNL unanimously decided at its National Council to back up Mr. Klaus Iohannis for a second term in office as President of Romania. We are involved in this project to continue the activity of Mr. Klaus Iohannis as President of the country. I don't know what other political actors have in mind and, for now, I don't think it's important either what the other political actors have in mind. After the presidential elections, we will see,"explained Ludovic Orban.The PNL leader assured that the his party will have the best political strategy, so that "we should have the guarantee that PSD will be sent home, if not elsewhere."