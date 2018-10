PNL, USR react to JusMin Toader's request of revoking PG Lazar

The chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party) criticized on Wednesday the decision of the Minister of Justice, Tudorel Toader, in regards to launching the revoking procedure of the Prosecutor General of Romania, Augustin Lazar, saying that this proposal is "absurd", "stupid" and "lacking arguments".

"It is a new villainy, committed by the embarrassing Justice minister Romania has had, an absurd revoking proposal, stupid, that is not backed by any sort of arguments. Toader did nothing more than to buy himself another month of mandate from Liviu Dragnea, executing the order of beheading the Public Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (the Supreme Court, ed. n.). (...) Tudorel Toader showed that he is not the minister of Justice, that he is not the minister of Justice of Romanian citizens and that he is nothing else than a lawyer to the Mob and an executioner that was hired to decapitate all of the Justice institutions, at Dragnea's orders, with the obvious purpose of blocking any sort of fight against corruption in Romania, of politicizing these fundamental institutions that make the rule of law work in Romania and to transform them into PSD (Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed. n.) instruments of suppressing the Opposition in the society. Today, the gesture of the minister of Justice, that has no legal and constitutional foundation, that has no sort of argument, shows us how right we were when we decided to submit a vote of no confidence against this individual that is mocking Romanian Justice," Orban declared for AGERPRES.He said that Toader defies all of the Venice Commission's recommendations."It is unbelievable how Tudorel Toader, who was rewarded for all the rubbish that he made since being appointed minister of Justice, by Dragnea and his anti-Justice gang, with a new mandate to the Venice Commission, it is unbelievable how a member of the Venice Commission can literally defy all recommendations from the Venice Commission, that were adopted two days ago. Among the Venice Commission's recommendations there is the recommendation through which the Romanian authorities are requested to not let the procedure of appointing and revoking the heads of the Public Prosecutor's Offices at the whim of the minister of Justice and the law to balance this procedure, strengthening the role of CSM (Superior Council of Magistracy) and the president of Romania," PNL leader said.The leadership of the Save Romania Union (USR) said that the minister of Justice, Tudorel Toader, changed the head prosecutors, based on the orders that came from PSD and ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule, ed. n.), thus saving his position from a reshuffle.USR also considers that it is "unacceptable" that among the reasons for revoking the Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar to be criticizing "high-ranking criminals", appreciating that basically he was revoked because he "criticized criminal Liviu Dragnea."