PNTCD and Ecologist Party sign protocol of support with PSD for European Parliament election

National Peasant, Christian Democratic Party (PNTCD) head Aurelian Pavelescu and leader of the Romanian Ecologist Party Danut Pop on Thursday signed a protocol of support of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the European Parliament election according to Agerpres.

At a press conference held by the PSD leader, Liviu Dragnea, jointly with Pavelescu and Pop, the former stated that he had several discussions in the past couple of days with the two politicians. He mentioned that each of the two political entities managed to collect more than 200,000 signatures allowing them to participate in the election, but in the end they decided, instead of submitting their own lists, to endorse PSD