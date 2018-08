Police to propose dropping of charges in case of driver with personalised registration plates

The Police will propose the dropping of charges in the case of the driver of the automobile with personalised plates registered in Sweden, announced on Friday, the Bucharest Road Brigade.

The Road Brigade is also due to hand over to the Swedish authorities the customized registration plates."In accordance with the latest details received on the international police cooperation channels, the Romanian Police will hand over to the Swedish authorities the personalized registration plates, with foul language content, that were picked up on 31 July 2018, given that they were withdrawn by the issuing party. (...) As for the criminal case currently under prosecution, the Road Brigade within the Bucharest Police General Inspectorate will propose today to the competent prosecution unit the solution to dismiss the case," a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday informs.According to the same source, the vehicle can now only travel using its permanent registration plates."Concerning the erroneous way in which the Road Brigade with the Romanian Police General Inspectorate has accomplished its legal argumentation concerning applicability, in this case, of the Vienna Convention of 1968, the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police has already ruled the launch of investigations, at the end of which legal measures will be taken and will be brought, at once, to the attention of the public opinion," the quoted press release specifies.