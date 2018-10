Pope Francis might visit Romania in 2019, sources with the Roman Catholic Archdiocese confirmed on Friday for AGERPRES.

"It is highly likely. We are expecting the visit which needs to be confirmed. We don't know the exact date yet. He will come, sometime next year," one of the sources said.

The Spanish newspaper Periodista Digital has written about Pope Francis' visit to Romania and Bulgaria, mentioning that the Supreme Pontiff is likely to come at the beginning of May next year.

The first visit of a Supreme Pontiff in Romania, an Orthodox-Christian majority country, took place in 1999, when Pope John Paul II met in Bucharest, 7 to 9 May, with the then Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Teoctist.