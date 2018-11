Premier Dancila: Gov't taking concern that EU money is spent to the Romanians' benefit

The government attaches due importance to attracting European funds as a key resource for Romania's development and we take concern that European money is used to the benefit of the Romanians, Premier Viorica Dancila said on Friday at the conference for the signing of the project "Reducing coastal erosion Phase II (2014 - 2020)", funded under the Large Infrastructure Operational Program (POIM).

"I am pleased that we participate today in a new signing meeting for EU-funded projects, for at least two reasons. Firstly, this is a confirmation that we have well-prepared and substantiated projects and the work and efforts made so far have started to show concrete results. At the same time, the signing of the financing contracts clearly shows that the government attaches due importance to attracting European funds as a key resource for Romania's development. We take concern that the European money is spent to the benefit of the Romanians, by financing the projects Romania needs and which generate a multiplication effect in the economy," Dancila said.The PM added that with the initialling of the second phase of the project aimed at reducing coastal erosion, investments will be made in 10 localities in Constanta County, with 30 km of beach set for rehabilitation."This development strategy also includes the project for which an almost 710 ml euro contract (VAT not included) has been signed, supported through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program. We are aware of the effects the heavy erosion of the Black Sea coast has had in recent years on this area and on Romania's tourism. Under these circumstances, finding the solution to stop erosion on the Romanian seashore is the more so important. The works imply investments in 10 settlements in Constanta County and beach rehabilitation on a length of over 30 km. The project's beneficiary, the 'Romanian Waters' National Administration, will have the Romanian Government's constant support for the works to be completed within the estimated five-year term," the Premier pointed out.Premier Viorica Dancila, Minister of European Funds Rovana Plumb, Minister of Waters and Forestry Ioan Denes, and Director General of the 'Romanian Waters' National Administration Victor Sandu participated on Friday at the Victoria Palace in the signing ceremony for the POIM funded project "Reducing coastal erosion Phase II (2014-2020)."