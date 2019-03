Premier Dancila welcomes Bulgarian counterpart at Victoria Palace of Government

Premier Viorica Dancila this Friday welcomed her Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borissov at the Victoria Palace of Government.

After the meeting, the two heads of government will attend the signing ceremony of bilateral documents and will also deliver a joint press statement.

On the same day Premier Viorica Dancila also met with her Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras.

A new Romania - Bulgaria - Greece - Serbia quadrilateral meeting is scheduled later in the day at the Snagov Palace, with Premier Viorica Dancila, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attending.