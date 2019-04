Premier Viorica Dancila on official visit to Slovakia this Friday

Premier Viorica Dancila will pay an official visit to Slovakia this Friday, having scheduled a meeting with her Slovak counterpart Peter Pellegrini, the government said in a release.

Read also: UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: 'I would completely eliminate emergency ordinances'

According to the cited document, the visit is intended to contribute to deepening cooperation between the two states from a bilateral, European and regional perspective.

"Complex and substantive, the Romanian-Slovak interaction is built on a sustainable foundation represented by historical and cultural affinities and converging interests, particularly on political, economic and military ground," the release states.

The program of the Romanian Prime Minister's visit to Slovakia includes a trip to the city of Banska Bystrica where she will have talks with the head of the Slovak government and will lay a wreath in the Slovak National Uprising Square. PM Viorica Dancila will also travel to the military cemetery in Zvolen, where over 10,000 Romanian soldiers killed in the battles for the liberation of Czechoslovakia from the Nazi occupation are buried, the government release informs.

AGERPRES .