President Iohanis to present Romania's vision for EU future, on 23 October, in Strasbourg

President Klaus Iohannis is due to participate on 23 September in Strasbourg, in the debate organised by the European Parliament on the future of the European Union, the Presidential Administration informed on Wednesday in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Iohannis will deliver an address regarding Romania's vision on the EU's future.According to the Presidential Administration, the president's participation in this event takes place in the context of a series of debates on the EU's future where the heads of states and governments of the Union's member states are invited. This initiative was launched in January and will continue until the end of the current European Parliament's office, in May 2019.Parliament Speaker Antonio Tajani, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and EP political group leaders will also address the plenary debate.On the occasion of his visit to Strasbourg, Klaus Iohannis will have a meeting with Antonio Tajani, the cited source specifies.The president is also to attend a working meeting with the President of the European Parliament, the President of the European Commission, the representative of the Austrian Presidency at the EU Council and the leaders of the EP political groups.