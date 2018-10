President Iohanis to Romanians in Italy: You are a force! Show solidarity, stay united!

AGERPRES special corespondent Madalina Cerban reports: President Klaus Iohannis conveyed Tuesday in Rome a message of solidarity to the 1.2 million Romanians in Italy, urging them to stay united and contribute to a better understanding between the two peoples.

"I wish to convey a message of solidarity to the more than 1.2 million Romanians in Italy. (...) Dear Romanians in Italy, you are a force not only through sheer numbers but also because you have a word to say in your communities! That is why I urge you: 'Show solidarity, stay united!' Every Romanian in Italy is a representative, an ambassador of his country, Romania and all together you honour both Romania and Italy. At the same time you have a very, very important role to play. You can significantly contribute to a better understanding between our peoples," Klaus Iohannis stated at the seat of Rome City Hall, at a meeting with the representatives of the Romanian community.Attending the event are also the president's wife, Carmen Iohannis and the Mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi.