President Iohanis to welcome Dutcj PM Rutte to discuss Romania's EU Council prsidency

President Klaus Iohannis will welcome Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Wednesday, as part of Rutte's official to Romania.

According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, discussed at the meeting will be bilateral relations as well as main topics on the European and international agenda."Priority will be given to topics related to the future Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2019, notably the consolidation of the European Union, negotiations on the future Multiannual Financial Framework of the Union for 2021-2027, migration, and UK's withdrawal from the European Union."