President Iohannis bestows battle flag upon Special Operations Command

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday bestowed the battle flag upon the Special Operations Command on the occasion of a military ceremony held on the Romanian Army Day.

Moreover, the head of the state decorated the battle flags of the 13th Centre for Communication and Computing, the 85th Centre for Air Communication and Computing, as well as of the Training School for Combat Units.

"As a token of recognition and for the special results obtained, I bestowed the battle flag on the Special Operations Command and I decorated the battle flag of the 13 Centre for Communication and Computing, the 85 Centre for Air Communication and Computing, as well as of the Training School for Combat Units," said the head of the state at the military ceremony organised on the occasion of the Romanian Army Day.

The head of the Romanian state congratulated the military.

"I am confident that you will prove the same determination, seriousness and professionalism in ensuring further the development of the Romanian Army to match the current international standards and to strengthen the respect and prestige you have gained for yourself through work," said Iohannis

The head of the state on July 23 signed the decree by which he bestowed the battle flag upon the Special Operations Command.

Agerpres .