President Iohannis decorates Speaker of the Knesset of Israel Yuli-Yoel Edelstein with Order of "Star of Romania"

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday the decoration decree of Speaker of the Knesset of Israel Yuli-Yoel Edelstein with the National Order of "the Star of Romania."

According to a release of the Presidential Administration, the head of state bestowed upon Speaker of the Knesset of Israel Yuli-Yoel Edelstein the National Order "Star of Romania" in rank of Grand Officer, as a sign "of high appreciation for the support granted to Romania, for the exceptional personal contribution to supporting and promoting the relations, on multiple levels, between our country and the State of Israel."The decoration was made at the proposal of Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu.On Tuesday also, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decoration decree of Turkey's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Romania Osman Koray Ertas.Thus, "as a sign of appreciation for the important contribution that he had to supporting and promoting the economic and political relations between Romania and the Republic of Turkey, for the respect and friendship shown to our country," the head of state bestowed upon the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Romania the National Order for "Merit," in rank of Grade Cross.The decoration was also made at the proposal of Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu.