President Iohannis: I have decided to promulgate social security budget law

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Monday he decided to promulgate the 2019 social security budget law.

"Although we do not know what the Government will do with the law on ceilings, a law declared unconstitutional (...), and what Parliament will do with the national budget law, I have decided to promulgate the social security budget law. Pensioners do not have to suffer again because of the PSD [Social Democratic Party] incompetence and indifference," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.