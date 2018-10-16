President Iohannis, Italy's Conte discuss European security co-operation in Rome
Postat la: 16.10.2018 - 09:54 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
On a state visit to Italy, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Monday met chairman of Italy's Council of Ministers Giuseppe Conte to discuss the bilateral relationship between the two countries and European and international security co-operation.
According to the Presidential Administration, Conte thanked Iohannis for his and Romania's friendship with Italy and the Italian people.
At the same time, Iohannis and Conte "welcomed the excellent level of bilateral trade, with Italy being Romania's second trading partner with a balanced trade balance." Iohannis also pointed out that Romania continues to be a very attractive market for Italian companies, as Italy ranks first among foreign investors in Romania in terms of the number of operating companies.
Iohannis also thanked the Italian authorities for having acted in the relationship with the sizeable Romanian community, which he said is "very well integrated with the Italian society and making a substantial contribution to the economy of this state," according to the Presidential Administration.
Iohannis presented Romania's priorities for the time it will be holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2019, and one of the main topics during Romania's tenure will be a reflection on the future of Europe. Conte expressed Italy's full support for the Romanian presidency of the EU Council.
Iohannis also underlined that the external dimension of migration remains an essential component of the union's action to manage illegal migration, which requires closer co-operation. He emphasised the need to strike the right balance between short-term measures aimed at saving lives at sea and improving border protection and long-term care aimed at addressing the root causes of migration. In this context, the two senior officials exchanged views on the situation in Libya.
During the meeting with the Chairman of the Italian Senate, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, aspects of bilateral co-operation were discussed, with emphasis on European, economic and cultural co-operation, including on the role and contribution of parliamentary diplomacy, as well as on co-operation issues in the international and security plan.
The second day of Iohannis' visit to Italy also included official talks with Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella. Iohannis stressed that the visit takes place in a year of great significance both to Romania and to the bilateral relationship amidst celebrating the Centennial of Romania's Greater Union, a landmark in Romania's modern history, and the 10th anniversary of the consolidated strategic partnership between Romania and Italy.
The two presidents pointed out that both communities - the approximately 1.2 million Romanians in Italy, the largest foreign community there and the largest community of Romanians living abroad, and the Italian community in Romania - represent a powerful binder that strengthens the special link between the two countries.
In the conversation with his Italian counterpart, the economic dimension of the consolidated strategic partnership was also approached, with Iohannis advocated further development, both in terms of Italian investment in Romania and in terms of increasing trade.
Iohannis also reiterated the objective of strengthening the European project building on the fundamental values and principles. He pointed out that Romania will further support a stronger union able to provide European citizens with security and prosperity, with the informal European summit that Romania will host in Sibiu in May 2019 expected to be a moment defining this point of view.
As regards the enlargement of the EU, the two presidents agreed that Romania and Italy share a common vision, with Iohannis stressing that Romania is interested in a stable, democratic and prosperous eastern neighborhood.
The discussions on security highlighted the attention of both countries to a solid transatlantic relationship, based on unity, solidarity and a fair sharing of the NATO burden. Iohannis also emphasised the importance of the EU becoming a true global actor that promotes the values of multilateralism.
The two heads of state also welcomed the excellent co-operation between the two countries in the field of defence, including within NATO. At the same time, Iohannis and Mattarella opened an exhibition dedicated of the 2,000th death anniversary of Latin poet Ovid in 2017, a symbolic event capable of highlighting the durability of bilateral cultural relations, according to the Presidential Administration.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Pasarea anului 2018, un porumbel betiv. Se imbata zilnic, cade des din copaci si este neindemanatic | VIDEO
Noua Zeelandă a încoronat pasărea anului 2018 porumbelul Kereru, cunoscut mai ales pentru faptul că „bea cam mult, este neîndemânatic şi amuzant”, spun organizatorii.
-
Replica la interdictia de a manifesta spontan. Proiect care le da dreptul romanilor sa se exprime public oriunde si oricand
Vicepreşedintele PNL Gigel Ştirbu a anunţat că va propune, la următorul BEx al partidului, un proiect prin care românii să îşi exprima opinia public oriunde şi oricând. Acesta a declarat, luni pentru MEDIAFAX, că e inadmisibil ca la 28 de ani de la Revoluţie cetăţenii să nu aibă acest drept.
-
Sorina Matei il 'termina' pe Klaus Iohannis: 'Stan fara Bran de la Presedintie se incurca el in el pe el. Look at Dorel de la Cotroceni' / VIDEO
Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a făcut o gafă de protocol, vizibilă în înregistrările evenimentului oficial, la întâlnirea cu premierul italian Giuseppe Conte. După prima parte a ceremonialului de primire, preşedintele României s-a întors şi a vrut să meargă în interiorul Palatului Guvernului, deşi con ...
-
Un film live-action hibrid 'Tom si Jerry' se afla in pregatire
Cineastul Tim Story, cunoscut pentru seria „Fantastic Four”, se află în negocieri cu Warner Bros. Animation Group pentru a regiza un film live-action hibrid „Tom şi Jerry”, informează The Hollywood Reporter, scrie news.ro.„Tom şi Jerry” - serial animat creat de William Hanna şi Joseph Barbera - a de ...
-
Decoperire fantastica in Vrancea! Osemintele unui soldat au fost aduse la Iasi pentru investigatii
Din primele informatii, e posibil ca scheletul sa apartina unui soldat cazut pe campul de lupta in primul razboi mondial...
-
Anunt important de la Primaria Constanta cu privire la acordarea ajutoarelor pentru incalzirea locuintei in sezonul rece
Începând cu data de 22 octombrie 2018, constănțenii pot depune formularele de Cerere și declarație pe proprie răspundere pentru acordarea ajutorului pentru încălzirea locuinței în sezonul rece noiembrie 2018 – martie 2019, în funcție de modalitatea de încălz ...
-
Klaus Iohannis a semnat decrete de decorare cu ocazia vizitei de stat in Italia. Ce distinctii a conferit
Președintele României, Klaus Iohannis, a semnat următoarele decrete de decorare, cu ocazia vizitei de stat în Italia: Astfel, în semn de înaltă apreciere pentru contribuția excepţională avută la dezvoltarea relațiilor de colaborare și prietenie româno-italiene, Preșe ...
-
Cea mai secetoasa luna octombrie din ultimii 60 de ani in Romania
După o vară extrem de capricioasă, cu multe precipitaţii, toamna pe care o traversam este una atipică. De două săptămâni, aerul cald şi uscat din nordul Africii a rămas deasupra ţării noastre şi avem parte de cea mai secetoasă toamnă din ultimii 60 de ani
-
Romania are drumuri mai proaste decat tarile de pe continentul african
România a ajuns mai jos decât multe țări de pe continentul african în clasamentul infrastructurii rutiere, informează Antena 3
-
Argint pentru Cheru și Zaharia la Campionatul Mondial de Kata
Perechea formata din Alina Zaharia (tori) si Cheru Alina (uke) a reusit sa cucereasca medaliile de argint in prima zi a Campionatului Mondial de Kata desfasurat la Cancun, Mexic, a notat frjudo.ro. Citește mai departe...
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Statuia din ceara a regelui Mihai, expusa la Timisoara, langa Ceausescu si Inna
- 2.Rares Bogdan: Inca 50 de zile de mizerie naționala.Imbuibatii si-ar vine mamele sa scape de puscarie
- 3.Rafuiala in Herastrau din cauza unei celebre designerițe fugite de acasa! I-au spart dinții și…
- 4.Ionel Danciulescu demisioneaza de la Dinamo - surse
- 5.Realizarea podului peste Dunare, intre judetele Tulcea si Braila, pe ultima suta de metri. Ce decizii au fost luate de autoritati
- 6.Cand se schimba ora? Noaptea in care trece la ORA DE IARNA 2018 in aceasta toamna!
- 7.Sarbatorile Iasului se incheie cu un super concert in fata Palatului Culturii. Se impun restrictii de circulatie
- 8.Mihai Voropchievici, Horoscop rune pentru a doua jumatate a lunii octombrie
- 9.Accident rutier grav: Copilul de 4 ani, lovit de un taxi, in localitatea Valu lui Traian, a decedat
- 10.Catalin Botezatu nu mai are somn! ”Cred ca o sa raman cu regretul asta toata viața”
- 1.Oana Lis, indurerata: “S-a stins un invingator”
- 2.Florin Calinescu il distruge pe Dragnea: comparație dura cu Erdogan
- 3.Rezolutia pe care PE o va adopta despre Romania trebuie sa ne ingrijoreze. Dancila are multe explicatii de dat
- 4.Au gasit un submarin disparut de 60 de ani, in razboi. Au deschis trapa, dar au regretat amarnic
- 5.Saul Alvarez l-a invins la puncte pe Golovkin intr-un meci asteptat cu sufletul la gura in boxul mondial
- 6.Cutremur in aceasta dimineata, in Zona seismica Vrancea
- 7.Protest la Penitenciarul Poarta Alba! Ce revendicari au angajatii
- 8.Pesta porcina mai ia in stapanire un județ
- 9.Doi baschebalisti americani, injunghiati pe o terasa din Braila
- 10.Bancul zilei: Doi prieteni se intalnesc la o cafea. Unul dintre ei are un ochi vanat...
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu