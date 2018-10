President Iohannis receives agreed ambassadors of Montenegro, Denmark, UK and Oman Sultanate

In his dialogue with the ambassador of Montenegro, Iohannis discussed about the possible fields of common interests, in view of strengthening the bilateral relation between the two countries. The President also expressed our country's firm support for Montenegro's European integration, including during the time that Romania holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, in the first half of 2019.

In his turn, the Montenegrin ambassador thanked Romania for its sustained support for Montenegro in becoming a member of NATO. President Klaus Iohannis showed that the first year of full membership for Montenegro with the Alliance proved the success of the "open door" policy, which Romania has always supported, and he also assured ambassador Goran Poleksic that our country will continue to support Montenegro's objectives within NATO.At his meeting with the Danish ambassador, the head of the state encouraged the Danish companies to invest in our country, especially in such fields with increased potential for cooperation, as energy efficiency, which field was also mentioned by Soren Jensen.Moreover, Iohannis encouraged the strengthening of sectoral cooperation between the two countries, including in the education field. He underscored the good collaboration existing in the European affairs field and voiced belief that it will be continued also during the Romanian presidency of the Council of the EU. The Dutch ambassador gave assurance that his country will offer its entire support to Romania to efficiently carry out its mandate at the presidency of the Council.During his meeting with the ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, President Klaus Iohannis highlighted the excellent status of the bilateral relations, also voicing hope that the pace and level of cooperation will be maintained after Brexit too. The head of the state voiced hope that an agreement will be reached with respect to Brexit, during the ongoing negotiations between the EU and UK, while underscoring the convergence of positions of the two countries within NATO with respect to the Eastern Flank, the Eastern Vicinity.The Romanian President further on highlighted the importance of the social dimension and the necessity that the rights of the numerous communities of Romanians in the United Kingdom will be guaranteed and observed, the Presidential Administration also showed in the release.The British Ambassador underscored that his country's priority in what concerns the most difficult topics that must be dealt with is to identify beneficial solutions for Romania, for the United Kingdom and for the European Union and shared the Romanian side's interest in ensuring the rights of the Romanian citizens in the UK.President Klaus Iohannis reiterated, on the occasion of this meeting, his special appreciation and respect for the efforts that the Prince of Wales makes in preserving and promoting the traditions and environment in Romania.During his discussion with the Dutch ambassador, President Iohannis mentioned the upcoming opening of the Romanian Embassy in Muscat, as an essential step ahead in strengthening bilateral dialogue, at political, economic and sectoral level, which will lead to the expansion of the overall relations between Romania and Oman.At the same time, the two interlocutors agreed joint efforts are necessary to strengthen bilateral trade exchanges. Klaus Iohannis showed that the Romanian companies have a significant potential in developing economic cooperation projects and encouraged investments in Oman from Romania, pointed out the same source.

