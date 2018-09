President Iohannis signs decree designating Deputy Prime Minister Viorel Stefan as interim minister of Research

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decree designating Deputy Prime Minister Viorel Stefan as interim Minister for Research and Innovation.

The head of state also signed the decree finding the vacation of the government member position through the resignation of Nicolae Burnete from the Ministry of Research and Innovation, the Presidential Administration specifies.On August 31, Nicolae Burnete resigned from the position of Minister of Research and Innovation."Minister of Research and Innovation, Professor PhD Nicolae Burnete, (...) by this communique announce the public opinion that this very morning I have tabled my resignation with the Prime Minister's Chancellery. My resignation is irrevocable and at least at this moment makes the subject of no press conference," Burnete was saying at the moment.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on September 7 that Deputy Prime Minister Viorel Stefan was proposed for the office of interim-minister of Research and Innovation.