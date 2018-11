President Iohannis signs decrees promulgating defence agreements with Serbia, Lebanon

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday decrees promulgating laws ratifying agreements.

Among the promulgated laws is a law ratifying the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on defence cooperation, signed in Belgrade on December 4, 2017 and the Law ratifying the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Lebanese Republic on defence co-operation, signed in Bucharest on November 27, 2017.

President Iohannis also signed a decree promulgating a law ratifying the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community and their Member States, of the one part, and Armenia, of the other part, of the other part, signed in Brussels, November 24, 2017.

AGERPRES .