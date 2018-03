President Iohannis: Solving Kosovo issue will mean huge step in Western Balkans' European direction

Solving the Kosovo issue will mean a huge step in the European direction for the entire Western Balkans area, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday.

"Kosovo is a matter that is complicated and I believe that solving the Kosovo issue will mean a huge step in the European direction for the entire Western Balkans area and here we'll remain in a close connection (...). We are willing to get involved in finding some good solutions for the entire area," President Iohannis told a joint news conference with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, at the Cotroceni Palace.President Klaus Iohannis welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Thursday his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, who is paying an official visit to Bucharest.

AGERPRES .