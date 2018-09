President Iohannis: United Arab Emirates - one of most important partners in region

President Iohannis welcomed Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the ruler's representative of the Al-Dhafra region in Abu Dhabi, on an official visit to Romania, and showed during discussions that the United Arab Emirates remain one of the most important partners in the region, as well as Romania's most active economic partners in the Gulf area, reads a press release sent by the Presidential Administration.

President Iohannis evoked the expansion of the cooperation between Romania and the United Arab Emirates, that ensued after the first session of the Joint Cooperation Committee of bilateral cooperation, that took place in April 2018 in Bucharest, alongside a Romanian-Emirate Forum, and underlined the importance of quickly putting into practice the aspects that were agreed upon on this occasion, the Presidential Administration informs.The President also pleaded for intensifying bilateral trade and increasing the level of the UAE's investments in Romania and showed our country's interest in a tighter collaboration with the United Arab Emirates in the field of energy.Klaus Iohannis thanked on this occasion the efforts made by the authorities in the United Arab Emirates so as to integrate the ever-growing community of Romanians who are established, who work and substantially contribute to the development of the Emirati society. At the same time, the Romanian head of state highlighted the importance of deepening bilateral relations in the cultural and education fields, starting from the educational offer of the Romanian universities.Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan thanked the President for his support in the development of collaboration with Romania in all fields, the relationship with our country, a friendly country for the United Arab Emirates, that has a strategic character. The high-ranking Emirati official underlined in this sense his country's desire to particularly emphasise the growth of the economic field, with mutual benefits for both sides and mentioned the interest of the United Arab Emirates, including at the highest level, in increasing the Emirati investments in Romania. The guest further showed that his country is also interested in intensifying cooperation with Romania in the field of the protection of the environment and expressed his special appreciation for the Romanian community in the United Arab Emirates.