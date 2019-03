President Klaus Iohannis sends condolences to Ethiopian counterpart, UN Secretary-General, following plane crash

President Klaus Iohannis sent a condolence message to his Ethiopian counterpart, Sahle-Work Zewde, following the tragic plane crash on Sunday.

"I learnt with sorrow about the tragic air accident of 10 March and I wish to convey to you the Romanian people's and my condolences for the many losses of human lives. At this painful moment, I want to express the full solidarity of Romania with the Ethiopian people," reads the message sent by Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday to the President of the Democratic Federal Republic of Ethiopia.

The head of the Romanian state has also sent a condolence message to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in the context in which more than 20 United Nations employees have lost their lives in the crash.

"UN dedicated professionals from all over the world have lost their lives during their mission, serving multilateralism and our common good," the President said in a message to the UN Secretary-General.

The President of Romania also addressed condolences to the families of the victims and their relatives.

