Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to meet Dutch counterpart on Wednesday

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will meet on Wednesday with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Mark Rutte, who is on a working visit in Bucharest.

According to a press release sent by the Government, the visit takes place in the context of our country taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, in the first semester of next year. This is the first visit to Bucharest of the current head of the Executive from the Hague."The Romanian-Dutch bilateral relation is based on economic, political and mutual social interests and the common affiliation of the two states to the EU and NATO. The Kingdom of the Netherlands represents the largest investor in Romania, and the emerging Romanian community in this country brings active and significant contributions to the Kingdom's economy and society," the Government specifies.Discussions between the two officials will explore the possibilities of deepening bilateral relations and the manner in which the two EU member states can collaborate in the direction of promoting the objectives of Romania's Presidency of the EU Council, the quoted source shows.