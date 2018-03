Prince Radu, visit to Kingdom of Morocco to promote Romanian higher education

Prince Radu represented Crown Custodian Margareta on a visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, 5 through 9 March, in order to promote the Romanian University education, the Press Bureau of the Royal House informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

Prince Radu was present in Casablanca and Rabat and was accompanied by the rectors of 10 universities in Bucharest, Iasi, Cluj, Timisoara, Alba Iulia, Sibiu, Arad and Constanta, as well as by the President of the National Council of Rectors in Romania, Sorin Cimpeanu and also the president of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, Mihai Covaliuc.On Monday, Prince Radu met with His Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid, at the royal residence in Rabat. Among the topics tackled during the meeting were the bilateral relations of the Kingdom of Morocco with Romania in higher education, economic development as well as aspects related to the cooperation between the European Union and Northern Africa and the Middle East.On Tuesday, His Royal Highness met with the Prime Minister of the Moroccan Government, Saadedine El Othman at the Gov't seat where talks revolved around the bilateral cooperation in higher education, in relation to economic development, especially projects related to industry and tourism.On the same day, Prince Radu met with the Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Research of the Kingdom of Morocco, Said Amzazi.Both meetings raised the issue of the deepening of the two countries' universities' cooperation, projects in which teachers and students can get involved firsthand. Projects that enjoy the European Union's support were also mentioned.On Tuesday evening, His Royal Highness took part in an official reception offered by Romania's Ambassador Daniela Bazavan and Romania's Honorary Consul in Fes. A bilateral cooperation agreement between the National Council of Rectors in Romania and the National Council of University Presidents in the Kingdom of Morocco was inked.On Wednesday, at the seat of the National Olympic Committee of the Kingdom of Morocco, Prince Radu met with the President of the National Olympic Committee in Morocco, Faycal Laaraichi. Still on Wednesday, Prince Radu met with the Moroccan Minister of Youth and Sports, Rachid Talbi Alami. Both meetings focused on the cooperation between Romania and Morocco in sports at all levels, the activity of the Olympic committees and ways to deepen the younger generation's interest in sports activities and performance.On Thursday, Prince Radu, alongside the entire Romanian delegation took part in the Open Gates Day for Romania, at Hassan II University in Casablanca, where he gave a lecture on Romania, 100 years on since the Great Union.Prince Radu's visit to the Kingdom of Morocco ended on Friday with a ceremony in which His Royal Highness laid a wreath at the Royal Mausoleum in Rabat, where the tombs of King Mahomed the 5th and King Hassan the 2nd are. The ceremony took place in the presence of Romanian diplomats and representatives of the Moroccan King Royal Protocol.