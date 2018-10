Professional body nixes proposal to appoint Adina Florea chief anti-graft prosecutor (official)

"At a meeting on 8 October, the Prosecution Section of the Supreme Council of Magistrates issued a majority negative opinion on the proposal from the minister of justice for the appointment of Mrs Adina Florea, a prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office of the Constanta Tribunal, as chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate," CSM said in a press statement.

The decision of the Prosecution Section will be added the official reasons for dismissal and forwarded to the Ministry of Justice.Florea, Minsiter Toadaer's pick to become the chief prosecutor of DNA, on Monday was interviewed for the appointment by CSM's Prosecution Section.The position of chief prosecutor of DNA became vacant after former holder Laura Codruta Kovesi was removed from office.

AGERPRES