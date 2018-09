Protest of magistrates in front of Bucharest Court of Appeals

Roughly 200 magistrates are protesting Sunday in front of the Bucharest Court of Appeals, with placards titling "CSM has no ornamental role", "Observing of Venice Commission opinion".

Magistrates' protest is silent."We try to draw attention of the Government and Parliament that Justice is an independent power and that is the way it should stay. Unfortunately, in the last year draft laws of pieces of legislation were promoted in violation of the international standards, it is about several opinions of the Venice Commission regarding the independence, the impartiality and integrity of Justice. Basically, the Romanian Justice is considered to be currently under assault. Politicians must cease any attack referring to the parallel state and any person who has signals, piece of information about abuse committed by magistrates has nothing but to notify the Judicial Inspection or the Prosecutor General's Office ," one of the protesters, justice Cristi Danilet, asserted.On the sidewalk opposite to the Court of Appeals where the magistrates protest, two groups of people, pros and cons, gathered.The pros' group, made up of rd 30 persons shout to the magistrates: "Do not give up, resist!", "Independent justice!", "We love you!". The cons' group, made of rd 20 people shout to the same magistrates "Shame on you!" and "Observe the Constitution!"The magistrates' protest lasted one hour, from 17:30 till 18:30, with no incidents. Eventually, all participants applauded.