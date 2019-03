PSD MP Minzatu: Romanian EU Council presidency reports 62 closed files, progress with long stuck files

Two months into office as holder of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Romania closed 62 files, of which 38 are already approved by the ambassadors of the member states, with the rest being prepared to enter the final stage of verification and publication; there is also progress with even files that had been long stuck at European level, PSD MP Roxana Minzatu said in Brasov on Monday.

According to her, the great merit of Romania was to build the right strategy that can generate productive results on so many different fronts.

"Romania's strategy has proved to be a winner. Just two months after assuming the Presidency at the Council of the EU, we closed more files than Austria managed throughout its entire tenure: there are 62 closed files, of which 38 are already approved by the ambassadors of the member states, with the rest being prepared to enter the final stage of verification and publication," Minzatu added.

"A good part of Romania's progress has been recorded even with files that had been long stuck at European level, such as the revision of the gas directive under discussion for more than a year and the provisional political agreement on trademark legislation. Romania has also achieved remarkable results in terms of establishing a European labour authority, combating terrorism and serious crime, getting more efficient and safer transportation, promoting clean vehicles, as well as safety and transparency in the food chain,' Minzatu said.