PSD's Dragnea at end of PSD's BPN meeting: We decided state institutions acted legally at 10 August protest

The the Social Democratic Party's (PSD) National Standing Bureau (BPN) meeting decided that the state institutions acted correctly and legally at the rally of 10 August in the Victoriei Square, Chairman of the PSD Liviu Dragnea stated on Monday.

"We have decided that the state institutions acted correctly and legally at the unauthorized rally of 10 August and we want to convey a message of support for the Romanian Gendarmerie, and the other state institutions that were involved in ensuring the public order and peace on 10 August against the violent actions committed by the participants in that unauthorized rally," Dragnea announced at the end of the PSD's BPN meeting.