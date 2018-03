PSD's Dragnea: National Executive Committee to reject, approve candidacies

The candidacy files will be rejected or approved on Friday during the National Executive Committee (CExN, ed. n.) of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, main at rule, ed. n.) said on Thursday the party's national leader Liviu Dragnea, urging the ones with "the exaggerated rows" to think of the political formation they are part of.

"Tomorrow's CExN will Okay or reject any candidacy, because this is the procedure this party is using every time. I wouldn't know how much good this exaggerated scandal is doing to them, but I believe they should also think of the party they claim are working for and are very preoccupied with," Dragnea said on Thursday in a press statement at the Parliament Palace.

Agerpres.