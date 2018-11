PSD's Dragnea shows up to CExN reunion with two suitcases, one containing donuts

Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) leader Liviu Dragnea came at the meeting of the PSD's National Executive Committee with two suitcases in which, as Dragnea said, there are "donuts from the Rise Project" as well as "documents that have not made it to DNA [National Anticorruption Directorate, ed.n.]. "

"I'm a little late, because I came with two suitcases. The first is with donuts from the Rise Project, which we leave here. The second suitcase - you know I am from Teleorman [county in Romania, ed.n], I found at the back of the yard a suitcase with documents that have not made it yet to DNA," Dragnea stated in Parliament, listing several "files" targeting, among other things, the "fraudulent purchase of the Raiffeisen property.""I do not care about the shenanigans made by some prosecutors with the president of Romania," the PSD leader added.The Rise Project platform announced on Saturday that it came into possession of a suitcase "with essential information inside the Tel Drum Corporation" to which the DNA prosecutors had no access. According to the cited source, the suitcase has allegedly been found in the rural area of Teleorman, by a local, right on his property.