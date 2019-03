PSD's Liviu Dragnea: 'I, too, support the magistrates with all my strengths'

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated on Monday that he supports "the magistrates: with "all his strengths", adding that neither him or his party did something against them.

He was asked, after the meeting of the PSD's National Standing Bureau, how he sees the protests of the actors who came out on the streets to support the magistrates.

"I, too, support the magistrates of Romania, with all my strengths. I don't see why I shouldn't support them. I did nothing, neither me or the PSD against the magistrates, but, on the contrary, we supported with all that we could the increase of wages for magistrates, we supported investments in infrastructure, we supported the pension rights and I also put my shoulder as much as I could to make a legislation that would increase the independence of magistrates and protect judges from all the abuses that have come to light and which will also come to light. The fact that there were thousands of files from what we all saw, opened automatically against judges on the decisions taken, that is, on the given sentences, I find it very serious. We need to clarify and define what the support we are providing one or the other for magistrates in this country. I said it and I will further say that I will do everything in my power to ensure that judges in Romania reach a decision-making level that is no longer affected by any secret service on the basis of protocols, by any means of blackmail or threats," Dragnea stated.

According to Dragnea, the statements such as: "the PSD tries to subordinate Justice" aren't backed up by anything."Which Justice to be subordinated and by what means, taking into account that we have transferred, as far as we could, by law, decisions to the Superior Council of Magistracy, which is not political and where there are only judges and prosecutors?," the PSD Chairman mentioned.

AGERPRES .