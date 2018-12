PSD's Rovana Plumb elected to leadership of Party of European Socialists

Chair of the Social Democratic Women's Organization Rovana Plumb was elected to the PES Presidency - the leading body of the Party of European Socialists (PES), at the PES Congress held in Lisbon on December 7 - 8, the Press Office of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) informed in a release.

I am honored that I will represent my fellow Social Democrats at European level, particularly in the context of the European elections due next May. European elections are a challenge for Romania and the EU and it is our duty to make sure that European citizens have viable voting options and view the social democratic policy as part of the solution. This will be my mission inside the PES from now on - to promote a modern social democratic policy, anchored into national and European realities. Being part of a strong European political family gives me confidence that Romania can truly be strong in Europe, said Rovana Plumb.The Lisbon convention also approved the policies which will underpin the PES's campaign to win back Europe in May next year, a policy platform that proposes concrete solutions to the current problems of Europe: gender equality, support for the development of environmental and food health, strengthening democratic structures in European countries, the implementation of fair and progressive asylum and migration policies, youth empowerment, a sustainable, peaceful and prosperous global climate, the PSD release states.Romania will be more respected if we have more Social Democrats in the European Parliament to back these topics on the European agenda. Europe needs more Social Democrats who have not lost their compass and who will put the Europeans' rights above all, said Rovana Plumb.According to the cited source, Romania's taking over the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 1, 2019 was also discussed at the PES Congress.We have our engines readily warmed up and we are all waiting for the moment when we'll take over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. We are ready to take on all incumbent responsibilities and we are convinced that Romania will have a successful mandate. Romania deserves more confidence at this chapter and not only, said Rovana Plumb, as cited in the PSD release.