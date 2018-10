Public Prosecution Service: Ordinance draft on justice laws - peril of violating constitutional order

The Public Prosecution Service on Sunday night drew attention in a Facebook post on the "peril of violating constitutional order" by the adoption of some modifications in the emergency ordinance draft on the justice laws.

"Having seen the media reports, according to which an emergency ordinance draft on the modification of law 303/2004 on the status of judges and prosecutors, law 304/2004 on the judicial organisation and law 317/2004 on the Superior Council of Magistrates will be debated on in a government meeting on Monday, and also taking note through the mass media on the aforementioned draft, the Public Prosecution Service is drawing the attention on the peril of violating constitutional order by adopting some of the proposed modifications," the Public Prosecution Service points out.