Remembrance ceremony for 9/11 victims held at Deveselu military base

A remembrance ceremony for the victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 was organised on Tuesday at the Deveselu military base, with Minister of National Defense Mihai Fifor and US Ambassador Hans Klemm attending.

The flags of the US and Romania, as well as the NATO flag were hoisted at the venue. The US flag was flown half-mast.The timeline of the key events on the fateful day of September 11, 2001 was presented and tribute was paid to the victims and first responders.Almost 3,000 people, Romanians included, were killed in the terrorist attacks.Ambassador Hans Klemm said that what followed the attacks showed that such an aggression cannot destroy the foundation of America and its allies.He said that the Romania - US Strategic Partnership was signed in 1997 and mentioned the involvement of Romanian troops in the missions in Afghanistan and Iraq after September 11, 2001, before Romania's becoming a NATO country. The diplomat described the Romania - US partnership as a strong point of his country and of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.In his turn, Defense Minister Mihai Fifor termed the September 11 attacks as acts targeted at "democracy and freedom"."An attack on a friend is an attack on us all," Fifor stressed, adding that "September 11 has shown how strong we can be together" and also brought to mind that four Romanians died on that day. "That morning, we, as Romanians, have been attacked," the Defense Minister said.In the context of the Strategic Partnership, he also spoke about the anti-missile shield."The defense system behind us is one of the examples of this partnership," Fifor said, emphasizing also the solidarity of the Romanian people with America. "I know that the Romanians worldwide mention you in their prayers. Together we are stronger," he said.Defense Minister Fifor and the US Ambassador arrived at the military base with a Puma helicopter. The two were welcomed with a ceremonial salute and had a first discussion in the Romanian side of the military facility.