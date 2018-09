Rick Perry: Clear signal sent today USA and Europe are open for business

US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry highlighted on Tuesday, in Bucharest, the importance of energy security and pleaded for the diversification of energy sources, bringing to mind the launch of a new initiative, the Partnership for Transatlantic Cooperation in the Energy Field, in the context of the Three Seas Summit that unfolded Monday through Tuesday in Bucharest.

Within the Partnership for Transatlantic Cooperation in the Energy Field, the United States of America will work closely with the states in the region, but also with the European Commission, in an effort to catalyze investments and strategic infrastructure for the North-South corridor, the US official explained.According to Perry, there is great potential among the states from the Three Seas Initiative with regard to energy, that must not be limited to just oil and gas pipelines, but must refer to nuclear energy as well, and to that effect there are plans in Poland and in the Czech Republic and also the use of renewable resources, in order to diversify energy sources.Our partnership in the energy field confers this projects more exposure and technical support. (...) We are ready to get involved in the business community and this leads to economic growth and prosperity in the Black Sea area, the US Secretary of Energy said.Today we can send out a very clear signal that the United States and Europe are open for business and ready to start, he added.My experience since being appointed Minister of Energy tells me that we can have all the faith in these projects and I am convinced that they will have positive results for the Three Seas Initiative region, for the transatlantic alliance and for the entire world. I am looking forward to working together for energy security, economic prosperity, and, above all else, for the individual freedom and chances, Rick Perry concluded.