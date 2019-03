Romania coordinates EU member states delegations at 4th session of UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi

The UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) adopted 23 resolutions and three decision regarding the global environment issues within the 4th session which took place between 11 and 15 March in Nairobi, Kenya, a release of the Environment Ministry sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday informs.

The event was also attended by Romania's delegation, headed by Secretary of State Ion Cimpineanu, who coordinated, as Presidency of the EU Council, the delegations of the EU member states which participated in the 4th session of the UN Environment Assembly."In this capacity, the Environment Ministry representatives organised and chaired the EU coordination meetings, intervened in negotiations together with experts of the EU, the European Commission, the European External Action Service and the EU Delegation to Nairobi (...). An intensive work was carried out, with a record number of 29 draft resolutions being analysed and negotiated, which included a wide variety of topics. As the world's highest-level decision-making body, the UN Environment Assembly succeeded in adopting the Ministerial Declaration, 23 resolutions and 3 decisions," the release mentions.