Romania counts on world leaders' support to become a non-permanent member of UN Security Council, President Iohannis says

President Klaus Iohannis expressed hope on Wednesday night that Romania's evolution within the UN will convince the world leaders to support our country's candidacy for a mandate of non-permanent member in the Security Council for 2020-2021.

'Romania runs for a non-permanent member in the Security Council for 2020-2021. Through this candidacy, we assume our part of responsibility in the effort to increase the Council's efficiency. We hope that our entire evolution so far within the UN will convince you once again that Romania is determined to support the United Nations Organisation in its activities of promoting peace and development for all of its members. Peace, development and justice are the paramount rocks of our multilateral strategy. We respect our partners and we count on dialogue. We rely on your extremely priceless support for our candidacy. Romania will make a responsible partner in promoting the UN common agenda,' Klaus Iohannis stated within the general debates of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.