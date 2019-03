Romania-France Season takes center stage as of April 18 with exhibitions, theatre & film festivals, concerts

The Romania - France Season that will open in Romania on April 18 with the Spotlight International Light Festival will feature a series of exhibitions, theater and film festivals and concerts to be held in over 30 cities.

France's ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis said on Thursday that the Season was a huge success in France and announced that it will open in Romania on April 18.

The Romania - France relationship will be continued by the new generations, therefore we relay these ties between the two countries, a connection we renew and transpose to modernity. It is the first time when a cross-season is organized. The Romania - France Season was a huge success in France. (...) France rediscovered Romania, its artists and how many personalities were of Romanian origin. The Season in France, which was staged in more than 100 cities, will wrap up on April 16 in Paris with an exhibition of Byzantine fabrics, one of the items on display being the flag of Stephen the Great. On April 18 the Season opens in Bucharest, there will be meetings, exhibitions, theater and cinema festivals, events of a wide diversity. (...) We must replace discriminatory attitudes, the French ambassador said at a presentation event of the 2019 Romania - France Season.

According to the diplomat, on the bill of the Romania - France Season are events organized for four months in over 30 Romanian cities, Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca and Iasi included.

Maria Magdalena Grigore, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that more than 350 events have been organized in France during the Season, proving how lively the Romanian-French cooperation is.

The two Commissioners-general Andrei Tarnea and Jean-Jacques Garnier gave a presentation of the events of the Romania - France Season, with Tarnea stating that 420 projects are being organized in the two countries under the banner of this manifestation.

The Spotlight International Light Festival will open on April 18 - 19 the Season in Romania, marking also our country's Presidency of the Council of the EU. The artistic director and curator of the festival is the director and producer of Fete des Lumieres - Lyon, Jean Francois Zurawik.

The events that will be organized during the Romania - France Season include the exhibitions: "Elie Lotar" running April 18 - July 14 at the Bucharest Museum of Art Collections; "Genica Athanasiou, Antonin Artaud's Muse and Partner", April 26 - June 14, at the Galateca Gallery; "Gherasim Luca - A breaking Point Hero", April 19 - July 14, at the National Museum of Romanian Literature in Bucharest; "The Romanians who Accomplished France, the French who Accomplished Romania - 100 Years of Intimacy", April 18 - July 15, at the National Art Museum in Bucharest; "Space Types - Works from Societe Generale's Contemporary Collection", April 18 - July 14, at the National Art Museum in Bucharest; "Renault and Art, a Living History", April 19 - July 20, at the National Museum of Contemporary Art in Bucharest; "Dessine-moi la Guerre, 1914-2014: Media Drawings of the 20th - 21st Century Conflicts", starting April 18, at Romania's National History Museum in Bucharest; French evenings at Club Control on April 18, 21 and 22.

The Season also features the French Film Festival, May 8 - 19, at the 'Elvira Popescu' Cinema in Bucharest, the Romania-France Economic Forum (June 18 - 19 in Bucharest), Arthur H reading and concert on May 6 at the Museum of Romanian Literature, respectively May 7 at the National Theater House in Bucharest; "Self Patterns" teletheatre on April 20 at the Odeon Theater in Bucharest, events addressing young people, French cuisine presented at several festivals.

The Transylvania International Film Festival (taking place between May 31 - June 9 in Cluj Napoca) will have a 'French Season' section, as will the International Theater Festival in Sibiu (June 14 - 23) and the Garana Jazz Festival (July 11 - 14, Garana). The Bookfest Book Fair (May 29 - June 2, in Bucharest) will have a stand dedicated to French authors.

The Romania - France Season will officially close on July 14 with a large-scale cultural event organized at the Roman Arenas - Electrica Plant.