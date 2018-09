Romania-India collaboration within UN, tackled by ForMin Melescanu and Vice President Naidu

The "convergence of interests and perspectives of Romania and India upon the regional and international matters, the excellent collaboration within the United Nations and the international bodies" were emphasised by the Romanian diplomacy's head, Teodor Melescanu, at an official lunch with the visiting Vice President of India, Venkaiah M. Naidu, a release by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs.

The Romanian dignitary assured the Indian high official of Romania's support for the development of the EU-India dialogue, during the rotating Presidency of Romania to the EU Council in the first half of 2019.The talks were focused on the main current aspects of the bilateral relations, the two dignitaries underlining the significant progress and the potential of strengthening the cooperation on the political dialogue, the economic relations in the investment and commercial plan, and the diversification of the bilateral judicial framework, the MAE release adds.Melescanu stressed the political significance of the high level visit, by which the joint interest to enhance the Extended Partnership between Romania and India, inked on 8 March 2013, is verified.