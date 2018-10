Romania piles up another seven medals in European Youth Weightlifting Championships, in Poland's Zamosc

The Romanian athletes on Tuesday piled up another seven medals in European Youth Weightlifting Championships, in Poland's Zamosc, five gold and two bronze.

In the Under-23, Sorina Hulpan won three gold medals in the 63 kg category, in the snatch (98 kg), in the clean-and-jerk (120 kg) and in total (218 kg).In the female juniors's competition, Alexandra Alexe grabbed two gold medals in the 69 kg category, in the snatch (92 kg) and in total (203 kg), while in the clean-and-jerk she won the bronze medal (111 kg).In the limits of the 63 kg category, Maria Grigoriu won a bronze medal in the clean-and-jerk (111 kg).Romania's tally reached 19 medals (8-4-7) in the European Youth Weightlifting Championships, in Poland's Zamosc, the score in the junior events reaching 5-4-6, and 3-0-1 in the Under-23 events.Romania is participating with 15 athletes in the European Youth Weightlifting Championships, 4 boys and 7 girls in the youth event and one girl in the Under-23 event.