Romania - Poland 2-2 in Davis Cup, after win of Hurkacz

Romania's and Poland's male tennis teams are even, 2-2, in the 3rd round of the Group II of the Europe-Africa zone of the Davis Cup, after Hubert Hurkacz defeated Marius Copil 6-3 6-4, on Sunday, in the western Cluj-Napoca's Polyvalent Hall.

Copil (27 y.o., ATP #81) tilted to Hurkacz (21 y.o, ATP #95) after one hour and 10 minutes, counting for more mistakes than his younger opponent.The winning team will move up to Group I of Europe-Africa zone.In the first rounds of this year's edition, Romania defeated Luxembourg 4-1 (at eastern Piatra Neamt) and Morocco 5-0 (in western Cluj-Napoca).