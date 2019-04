Romania's foreign reserves drop to 32.030bn euro, in March

The foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) dropped to 32.030 billion euro at the end of March, from 32.491 billion euro on 28 February 2019, and the gold reserve remained at 103.7 tonnes, according to the BNR data sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

In the context of international prices' developments, the value of the gold reserve was 3.835 billion euro.

During March, the following operations took place: inflows of 997 million euro, representing the change in the minimum reserves in foreign currency set up by credit institutions, the feeding of the accounts of the Ministry of Public Finance, the European Commission and others; outflows of 1,458 billion euro, representing the change in the minimum foreign currency reserves set up by credit institutions, payments of instalments and interest rates in the account of the public debt and other foreign obligations denominated in foreign currency (436 million euro) etc.

Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies plus gold) on 31 March 2019 stood at 35.865 billion euro, compared to 36.364 billion euro on 28 February 2019.

The payments due in April 2019 in the account of the public debt denominated in foreign currency, direct or guaranteed by the Ministry of Public Finance, amount to approximately 1.208 billion euro.