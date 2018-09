Romania's gov't deficit reaches 14.6 billion lei, or 1.54 pct of GDP, Jan.-Aug. 2018

The implementation of Romania's aggregate national budget in the first eight months of 2018 ended on a deficit of 14.6 billion lei, or 1.54 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), more than double the one in the same period last year, of 6.5 billion lei (0.78 percent of GDP), according to data released by the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) on Friday.

The deficit in the first seven months of 2018 also widened to 11.9 billion lei, or 1.26 percent of GDP.The aggregate government revenues of 182.4 billion lei, or 19.3 percent of GDP, were 13.7 percent higher in nominal terms as against the same period of the previous year.On the other hand, outlays amounted to 196.9 billion lei, 18 percent higher than the same period of the previous year.