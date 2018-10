Romania's Judges' Forum asks Ombudsman to notify CCR on amendments brought to Law regarding CSM

The Association explained that this demarche was initiated having in mind the promulgation and the immediate publication in the Official Journal of Romania of this law, its imminent entry into force, as well as the fact that some of the legislative measures included are contrary to the recommendations of the Venice Commission or the Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO).

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decree promulgating the Law for the amendment and addition of the Law No.317/2004 regarding the CSM. However, the head of state reiterated that he doesn't endorses the amendments brought to this law.