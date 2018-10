Romania’s Niculescu advance to ITF Poitiers women’s singles semis

Romanian tennis player on Friday Monica Niculescu advanced to the semi-finals of the women's singles event at the 80,000-USD

Niculescu, 31, world number 83, a 2015 Poitiores winner, prevailed over 32-year-old, world number 55, Parmentier in an hour and 19 minutes.The latest result brings the Niculescu-Parementier head-to-head count to 7-4 favouring the Romanian, who defeated Parmentier four times in Poitiers.Six-seeded Niculescu defeated Russian Vera Zvonareva 4-6 6-4 6- in the first round, then in the next Spain's Georgina Garcia-Perez forfeited the game at 6-2 5-3.In the semi-finals she plays Swiss Viktorija Golubic, 26, world number 107