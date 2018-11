Romanian Crown Custodian meets Croatian President

The Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, and Prince Radu, on Tuesday, met Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

The Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, and Prince Radu are paying a visit of a public nature, over November 4-7, to the Republic of Croatia.

According to a release sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES, on the same day, the Custodian of the Crown and Prince Radu were the guests of the Zagreb City Hall, where they were welcomed by the Mayor of this City, Milan Bandic, and also answered to an invitation to lunch from the Capital City Mayor. Accompanying Her Majesty and His Royal Highness was also Ambassador Constantin Mihail Grigorie.

On Tuesday afternoon, Prince Radu will visit the Croatian Military Academy "Dr. Franjo Tudjman," where he will meet the Commander of the Academy, Major General Mate Paden.

On Wednesday, Prince Radu will visit the National Paralympic Committee in Croatia and he will have a meeting with the President of this Committee, Ratko Kovacic, and the Vice Presidents Iosip Drzaic and Ana Srsen, as well as with the secretary general Ticijan Komparic, says the same source.

Later on the same day, Wednesday, the Custodian of the Crown and Prince Radu will meet the Romanian community in Zagreb, at the Romanian orthodox Church in the Croatian Capital. The two royalties will be the guests of the priest Nicolae Ceruta.

The visit to Croatia is the 12th foreign visit of the Royal Family in 2018, after going to the United Arab Emirates (February), Kingdom of Morocco (March), the Turkish Republic (April), the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (April), the Kingdom of Spain (May), the Republic of Serbia (June), the Federal Republic of Germany, the Portuguese Republic, the French Republic (September), the Liechtenstein Principality (October) and the Swiss Confederation (November).

Moreover, this is the 5th visit paid by the Royal Family to a country outside the European Union, while Romania prepares to take over, for the first time, the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union. In May, the Custodian of the Crown paid a visit to Spain, in September Princess Maria paid a visit to Germany and Prince Radu paid a visit to Portugal, in October the Custodian of the Crown and Prince Radu visited France.

