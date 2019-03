Romanian gov't passes Romanian-Turkish co-operation agreement on health and medical sciences

The Romanian Government approved on Friday, an agreement between the governments of Romania and Turkey on cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical sciences, signed in Ankara on October 15, 2018.

The document will replace an old agreement dating back from 1991 and an additional protocol on healthcare cooperation concluded in July 1994, which validity has run out, according to Romania's Ministry of Health.

"It was absolutely necessary for Romania's agreement with Turkey in the field of healthcare to be adjusted to the needs of today's healthcare services. The Romanian patient is at the centre of the policies promoted by the Ministry of Health. This collaboration will focus in particular on Romanian patients aged 0 to 18 who will receive treatment in Turkey for certain pathologies," Health Minister Sorina Pintea said in a statement.

Under the new agreement, Romania and Turkey will promote, on the basis of equality and reciprocity, co-operation in areas such as strengthening healthcare systems, encouraging mutual investment in the healthcare sector, medicines, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, hospital management, public health and the healthcare system, family medicine, geriatrics and gerontology, as well as emergency medical services.

At the same time, the two countries will co-operate by exchanging information, exchanging delegates and health professionals, and by encouraging the participation of specialists in conferences and scientific meetings.

In this respect, a joint working committee will be set up, which will meet regularly to establish co-operation priorities and regular evaluation of activities.