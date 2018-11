Romanian Police: 430 driving licenses withheld by policemen in a single day countrywide

Over 7000 fines were issued, worth over 2,000,000 RON, by policemen, on Friday, at the national level.

According to a release sent on Saturday to AGERPRES by the Romanian Police Inspectorate General, over 10,000 policemen were in action, at the national level, to prevent antisocial events and maintain public order and safety. In this context, 253 actions were organized and 2587 events were attended by police officers, most signalled through the emergency number 112.Following the activities, policemen noted 716 felonies, 113 persons being caught red-handed.Furthermore, 18 persons sought for nationally or internationally were apprehended, and the cases instrumented saw the institution of 55 preventive measures, the quoted source mentions.Furthermore, for the irregularities noted, policemen issued 7118 fines, worth over 2,000,000 RON.Traffic police also undertook activities to prevent accidents and traffic offenses, 119 felonies against traffic regulations were noted. 430 driving licenses were withheld and 168 car registrations were withdrawn.