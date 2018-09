Romanian-Ukrainian military exercises in Black Sea, "Rear Admiral Horia Macellariu" corvette takes part

The "Rear Admiral Horia Macellariu" corvette will perform, on Thursday, September 20, a series of naval exercises, together with Ukraine's top patrol ships, in maritime departments from the proximity of the mouth of the Danube River and Insula Serpilor, a press release of the Romanian Naval Forces sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday informs.

The aim of the activities is to achieve interoperability at a tactical level and develop the bilateral relations between the Romanian Naval Forces and the Ukrainian Naval Forces and are part of the National Defence Ministry (MApN)'s schedule of international activities."Following the degradation of the security situation in the Black Sea basin of 2014, through the illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula by the Russian Federation and the destabilisation in Eastern Ukraine, the joint training activities of the servicemen from the NATO states and Ukraine have intensified, both inland, as well as at sea and in the air, in order to provide constant military presence in view of ensuring peace, security and stability on the Eastern Flank of the Alliance", the Romanian Naval Forces' press release mentions.