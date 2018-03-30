Russian Embassy thanks Romanians who sent condolences to people affected by Kemerovo tragedy
Postat la: 30.03.2018 - 21:14 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
The Russian Embassy in Bucharest - where a book of condolences was available for two days, opened in the memory of the victims of the fire in the Siberian city of Kemerovo - voiced its gratitude to all the Romanian citizens who sent their sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and those who suffered from the tragic incident.
The book of condolences from the Russian Embassy stood available on Thursday and Friday, between 10:30 and 13:00, at the headquarters of the diplomatic missions on 6 Kiseleff Boulevard.
"The Embassy voiced its gratitude to all the Romanian citizens who showed sympathy and sent condolences to the families of the victims and to all those who suffered after the incident that occurred at the "Zimniaia Visnia" commercial complex in Kemerovo. We are very grateful for your moral support, for the flowers you brought to the embassy and the candles you lit. We appreciate very much the message of the Romanian President, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, who also sent condolences to the President of the Russian state, Vladimir Putin, to the relatives of the victims of the fire in Kemerovo and the entire Russian people," showed a message posted on Thursday on the Facebook page of the Russian Embassy.
According to this post, in Russia there took place several mass events of solidarity in memory of the victims of the tragedy in Kemerovo.
"Right now, the Russian investigation authorities are conducting an investigation into this incident. A series of persons involved in the fire are already held into custody and provide evidence," said the message.
On Wednesday, several tens of people lit candles and laid flowers in front of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest, in the memory of the victims of the fire in Kemerovo.
Among them there were also the relatives of those who died in the Colectiv club in the Romanian capital.
"We went through the same things. I lost my child in the Colectiv fire and I understand very well what the parents of the Russian children must be going through right now and we came to light a candle and leave a flower and tell them that our thoughts are with them. So that nothing like this happens again, the authorities must do their job. They must stop taking bribery and using bad quality materials, easily inflatable. For this is what happened in our case too: bad quality materials, that sponge or God knows what it was glued there with etc.," stated Eugen Iancu, the father of one of the victims of the Colectiv fire in Bucharest.
On Thursday and Friday, many people came to the Russian Embassy to lay flowers and light candles in the memory of the 64 victims of the Kemerovo tragedy, among which there were 41 children.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Un alt RAZBOI RECE, la orizont! Tensiuni, la cote alarmante: Rusia relama vehement atmosfera TOXICA de la Washington
.
-
Mai putin de 40% din elevii claselor a XI-a si a XII-a au avut medii peste 6 la simularea examenului de Bacalaureat
Mai puţin de 40 la sută din elevii claselor a XI-a şi a XII-a care au susţinut săptămâna trecută simularea examenului de Bacalaureat au obţinut medii peste 6, potrivit Ministerului Educaţiei Naţionale (MEN). Cea mai mică rată de promovare la clasa a XII-a fost înregistrată în judeţul Ilfov, iar ...
-
MAE a confirmat ca un diplomat roman a fost declarat „persona non grata” de Federatia Rusa
Teodor Melescanu google_ad_client="ca-pub-1598486722538679";google_ad_slot="5379080472";google_ad_width=580;google_ad_height=90; Criteo.DisplayAd({"zoneid":923637,"async":false}); Minister ...
-
Profesor din Bucuresti, de la o scoala particulara, acuzat ca a agresat sexual o fetita de 9 ani
Arestat google_ad_client="ca-pub-1598486722538679";google_ad_slot="5379080472";google_ad_width=580;google_ad_height=90; Criteo.DisplayAd({"zoneid":923637,"async":false}); Un profesor de la ...
-
Dacian Cioloș, acuzat de plagiat, dupa ce și-a inființat partidul
Platforma ”Împreună”, lansată în septembrie 2017 şi din care fac parte mai multe organizaţii civice, acuză de plagiat partidul a cărui înfiinţare a fost anunţată vineri de Dacian Cioloş şi vorbeşte despre Citește mai departe...
-
Lacrimi de durere in fotbalul romanesc. A murit un fost portar
Gheorghe Voinea, fost fotbalist băcăuan de marcă, s-a stins la mijlocul acestei săptămâni, la vârsta de 65 de ani, după ce s-a confruntat cu probleme de sănătate. Citește mai departe...
-
Guvernul, somat sa asigure PAZA in școli. Reacție furibunda dupa cazurile recente de violența
Guvernul e somat să finanțeze paza şi protecţia în unităţile de învăţământ, în condiţiile în care cea mai mare parte a școlilor a rămas fără paznici. Citește mai departe...
-
eMAG. 7 mașini de spalat rufe de peste 7 kilograme, la mari reduceri inainte de Paște
eMAG își recompensează clienții fideli, înainte de Paște, cu mari reduceri la articole de îmbrăcăminte jucării, laptop-uri, sisteme audio, anvelope de vară, mașini de spălat , incorporabile și multe altele. Citește mai departe...
-
Ambasadorul rus in Statele Unite denunta o atmosfera "toxica" la Washington, asemanand situatia cu Razboiul Rece
Ambasadorul Rusiei în SUA, Anatoli Antonov, afirmă că atmosfera la Washington este "toxică", sugerând că situaţia este specifică Războiului Rece, cu o mare lipsă de încredere în relaţiile bilaterale.
-
Un profesor de la o scoala din Capitala a fost retinut dupa ce ar fi agresat sexual o eleva
Un profesor în vârstă de 40 de ani de la o şcoală din Capitală a fost reţinut de poliţişti, vineri seară, după ce o persoană a depus o plângere susţinând că fiica sa minoră a fost atinsă în zonele intime de către bărbat, anunţă Poliţia Capitalei.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Aceste boli cu transmitere sexuala pot avea simptome asemanatoare gripei
- 2.Inedit. Google omagiaza printr-un Doodle special Floarea de colt. De ce isi deschide astfel celebrul motor de cautare pagina de start
- 3.S-a aflat numele castigatorului de la Asia Express. Surpriza: cine a luat marele premiu
- 4.Cum scapi de bataturi fara sa mergi la medic
- 5.Astrocafe.ro: Interviu cu NIKOLA TESLA, 1899. Totul este lumina
- 6.Controversa IQOS: ministerul din Coreea, acuzat ca ascunde rezultatele testelor
- 7.Sistemul imunitar: 7 trucuri pentru a-l intari
- 8.HealthMin Sorina Pintea says 10,000 doses of immunoblogulin will arrive to Romania in maximum two weeks
- 9.Rezultate loto 6 din 49 duminica 4 martie 2018
- 10.INSP: Season's flu death toll reaches 73
- 1.1 Martie | MARTISOR. Cat timp trebuie purtat MARTISORUL. Nu il da jos mai devreme! Aduce GHINION
- 2.La ce ora ar trebui sa se culce copiii
- 3.Soluția lui Firea pentru Capitala: Chinezii, atrași in proiecte majore
- 4.Tentativa de incendiere la doua scoli cu predare in limba romana din Cernauti. Ce a declarat ambasadorul Ucrainei la Bucuresti
- 5.Demisie neasteptata in Slovacia, dupa moartea jurnalistului Jan Kuciak, ucis in locuinta sa impreuna cu logodnica. Premierul a anuntat ca ofera recompensa de 1,2 milioane de euro
- 6.Simti deja cum norocul iti bate la usa? Top 4 zodii carora le reuseste absolut tot ce isi propun in 2018
- 7.Lia Olguta Vasilescu, anunt important pentru salariati: "Orice persoana care lucreaza de pe calculator poate sa o faca de acum inainte de acasa"
- 8.Serena Williams primeste o uimitoare declaratie de dragoste de la sot, inainte de revenirea in tenis. Mesajul, afisat pe PANOURI stradale
- 9.Meciul de Cupa dintre Hermannstadt si Steaua a fost amanat pentru joi
- 10.Haos in Teleorman: Drumuri blocate, ambulante si masini inzapezite, interventii cu autosenilate pentru preluarea pacientilor
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu