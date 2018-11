Sausages Parade in Sfantu Gheorghe: Omelet of 600 eggs, 10m long sausages, huge sausage-potatoes bread

The organisers of the Sausages Parade due at the end of the week in central Sfantu Gheorghe have prepared several surprises for the competitors and the public: a breakfast consisting of a 600-egg omelet, a 10-metre long sausage and a huge sausage-potatoes bread.

One of the event's organisers Grubisics Levente on Wednesday said that 50 teams from the country and from abroad have registered for the sausage-making contest, the crews being made of four cooks and six supporters each, and the Cabbage Festival to unfold in parallel has registered rd 15 teams.Grubisics mentioned that a 'public breakfast' will be organized on Saturday, in the opening of the festival, in the course of which an omelet with sausages, alongside a potatoes-and-sausages bread made by a renowned bakery in the area, will be served. The said baker's shop is the one that in 2013 was entering the Guinness Book of Records with the biggest traditional potatoes bread in the world weighing 96.6 kilograms.The contest will kick off at 12 sharp, each team having at its disposal 10 kg of pork each to prepare 10 metres of sausages each.This year, the competitors are not allowed to bring their own pork and pork products, considering the measures taken by the authorities to prevent the African swine fever's spread.Grubisics Levente added that the main sponsor of the event, a company of Sfantu Gheorghe specialized in the meat products' production and commercialization, will take over the winning team's recipe and the sausages will be found in the future in the stores, as it happened with the recipe awarded in 2017.The Covasna County Council's president Tamas Sandor specified that these festivals are part of the local authorities' tourist promotion strategy of the area, alongside other annual gastronomic events, such as the eatable flowers' festival, the cauldron meals' festival, the kurtos kalacs and sweet delights' festival, the barbeque festival and the mineral waters' festival, wherein a pancakes contest takes place, too.